Sami Zayn Reportedly Not Injured, Being Kept As Manager For Creative Reasons

Despite assumptions to the contrary, Sami Zayn’s current role as the manager for Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura isn’t due to an injury. Zayn has been mostly out of the ring since late last summer, and he’s been generally serving as a mouthpiece for Nakamura and now Cesaro. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to any injury and is just because “that’s his role” at present.

It was noted that, as Zayn has had a history with shoulder injury, there could be some element of keeping him out of the ring as a precaution, but Zayn is cleared by doctors to compete and has worked a couple of multi-man dark and house show matches here and there.