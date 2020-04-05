wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Retains IC Title Over Daniel Bryan At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
Sami Zayn managed to retain the Intercontinental title at Wrestlemania tonight, defeating Daniel Bryan by pinfall. Daniel Bryan jumped off the top rope and Zayn caught him with a Helluva Kick in mid-air for the win. Zayn became Intercontinental Champion at Elimination Chamber by defeating Braun Strowman in a three-on-one handicap match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Give them time. They're ARTISTS after all.#WrestleMania @SamiZayn @WWECesaro @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/QsXtvfAB69
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
THAT'S for the #WrestleMania #Kickoff!!! @DrewGulak @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/eAXhjhRs4N
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
"YOU'RE THE NOBODY! YOU HAVEN'T EARNED ANYTHING!" @WWEDanielBryan with the trash talk! 😮#WrestleMania @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/K72wf4VDvK
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
🔉🔉🔉 ON.@WWEDanielBryan is hitting @SamiZayn with everything he's GOT in this #ICTitle Match! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aE7hShUF5z
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
A PICTURE PERFECT victory for The #ArtistCollective's @SamiZayn! #AndStill #ICTitle #WrestleMania @WWECesaro @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/NSVsFbTaxf
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
