Sami Zayn Retains IC Title Over Daniel Bryan At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn managed to retain the Intercontinental title at Wrestlemania tonight, defeating Daniel Bryan by pinfall. Daniel Bryan jumped off the top rope and Zayn caught him with a Helluva Kick in mid-air for the win. Zayn became Intercontinental Champion at Elimination Chamber by defeating Braun Strowman in a three-on-one handicap match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

