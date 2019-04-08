Sami Zayn Returns on Raw, Goes Off on Crowd in Heel Promo (Video)

– Sami Zayn made his return on Raw, but made sure the fans weren’t going to get behind him. Zayn made his long-awaited return from injury for an impromptu match with Finn Balor in an unsuccessful attempt to take Balor’s Intercontinental Championship. You can see pics and video from the match below, as well as the segment after where Zayn cut a heel promo on the crowd. Zayn said that he didn’t miss anyone in the WWE Universe, calling them the reason why WWE is a “super toxic environment.” He said that the fans only get joy and satisfaction out of being critics, and that “The right thing to do, every single week, is to hold each and every one of you accountable.”

Zayn has been off TV since undergoing double shoulder and rotator cuff surgery back in June.

"I can honestly say, from the bottom of my heart, I did not miss this… and I did NOT miss any of YOU!" – @SamiZayn #RAWAfterMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/rvDDnOlhAg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2019