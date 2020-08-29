wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Returns on Smackdown, Calls AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy ‘Fraudulent Champions’ (Clips)
Sami Zayn has made his return to Smackdown, and he wants his Intercontinental Championship back from the “fraudulent champion” that is Jeff Hardy. Zayn returned on tonight’s show after Hardy defended the Intercontinental Title against Shinsuke Nakamura, attacking Hardy and reiterating the stance that he’s had on social media during his time off that Hardy and AJ Styles have both been frauds as champion after he was stripped of the title back in May.
Zayn would later say that he is the rightful champion who won the title fair and square and defended it at WrestleMania. When asked where he’s been, he said that he didn’t have to explain and was a true man of the world, and thus a true Intercontinental Champion.
LET'S GO!!! @SamiZayn is BACK, and he thinks that HE is the true #ICChampion! #SmackDown @AJStylesOrg @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/20Bn6Qkjbb
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2020
"They were both FRAUDULENT champions."@SamiZayn is BACK… and he's laying claim to the #ICTitle! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/d6oQqieOep
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2020
