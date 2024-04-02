Sami Zayn on What It’s Like Taking Chops From Gunther

– WWE Superstar Sami Zayn appeared on NHL on ESPN ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 40, where he will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title. During the interview, Zayn was asked about taking chops from Gunther. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zayn on taking a chop from Gunther: “It’s kind of hard to explain. It hurts, but it’s almost more jarring than anything. You almost can’t believe the reaction it has on your body. It’s just hard to explain. It’s loud. Different from other strikes, for sure.”

On strikes that hurt more than chops: “There are other strikes that even hurt more. His forearms hurt a lot or his clotheslines are no walk in the park, but something about that chop, it takes your breath away and does weird things to your body. I anticipate that WrestleMania will probably be loaded with them.”

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther goes down on Saturday, April 6 at WrestleMania 40: Night 1. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both nights will be streamed live on Peacock.