– Sami Zayn gave his review of WWE Raw Reunion in a new social media post earlier today.

Zayn wrote, “#RawReunion was a joke. If I’m still hanging on to this business years after I’m done, you can punch me in the face.

Like most great artists, I am vastly under-appreciated in my own time. You have me now & you’re blowing it, too busy missing “glory days” that actually sucked. -SZ”

The post was likely done in-character as Zayn ripped on the reunion during last night’s program. Samoa Joe also took shots at the show with both men wanting WWE to focus more on the stars of today instead of the past.