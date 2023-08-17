Sami Zayn Doesn’t Think His Rivalry With Johnny Knoxville Is Done

Sami Zayn isn’t ready to bury the hatchet with Johnny Knoxville, and in fact doesn’t know if that will ever happen. Zayn recently appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and talked about his rivalry with Knoxville, which led to a match at WrestleMania 38 and has continued on and off in tiny doses since. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his rivalry with Knoxville: “I don’t know if we’ll ever bury the hatchet. We bumped into each other at WrestleMania 39 actually, and it just doesn’t feel right, I don’t know. I feel like it’s not over. I feel like, even though, you know, I’ve obviously turned the page and I’ve gone into a new chapter in my career here, and as you said, I’ve reached even higher highs than before, I still feel like this thing with Johnny Knoxville is not quite over. I feel like there’s somewhere to go with that.”

On their WrestleMania 38 match: “I actually think, from like an artistic … I think it’s an artistic triumph, if I may toot my own horn for a second. I think it’s so much more — I hate to even box into the category of like a comedy match because there’s like subtle things. There’s nothing in that match — if you go back and watch it and you are a wrestling purist about, you know, concerned about the sanctity of the industry and whatever — there’s a lot that’s done in that match that’s actually kind of designed to protect the business, for lack of a better term, than … like to me it made more sense to have that match with Johnny Knoxville than it does for Bad Bunny, just as an example, to walk into a wrestling ring, first time in his life and perform as well as WWE Superstars who have been doing it for 15 years.”