Sami Zayn Says There Were ‘Rumblings’ Of Raw On Netflix Matches Originally Being For WrestleMania

Sami Zayn says that he had heard of a couple matches set for Raw’s Netflix debut being originally planned for WrestleMania 41. Zayn spoke with the Battleground Podcast and during the conversation, he talked about how he had heard “rumblings” of CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa originally being discussed for WrestleMania before they were announced for the January 6th Raw. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On WWE loading up Raw’s Netflix debut: “Well, just to give you a little bit of insight, I suppose, to the heaviness of just the two matches that you listed… I will tell you that I heard rumblings about both of those matches being WrestleMania matches. So the fact that they’re on the Netflix premiere tells you what a big deal this is. WWE, say what you all about them, they go all out when it’s time to go all out, and they’re going all out for this Netflix thing. I don’t know how it’s going to change the game, but it’s definitely going to be a game-changer.”

On the change from cable to streaming: “For the first time ever, Raw is just not on conventional television. When you start to actually look at the numbers of people that have switched over from cable to streaming services, it’s actually kind of the majority, especially on a global level, right? So it’s going to be reaching more people than ever, and it’s hard to predict what that means. In WWE, again, pulling the curtain back a tiny bit here, but I feel like you’re always saying, ‘Oh, just a crazy time right now.’ But then I realized a few years ago, I was like, ‘I’ve been saying that every year for the last eight years’. It’s always a crazy time, just a mix of some crazy new transition to some new big things. I just don’t even know what to expect, but it is a particularly crazy time with us moving to Netflix and all this stuff.”