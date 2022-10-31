Sami Zayn Says He Doesn’t Usually Try To Make The Bloodline Break Character

Sami Zayn has become infamous for his ability to make The Bloodline break character and crack up on TV, but he says that’s not generally his goal. Zayn’s ability to do so was particularly highlighted on this last week’s Smackdown, when he made the group crack by saying that Jey hasn’t been very “Ucey” as of late.

Zayn spoke with BT Sport before that show and talked about cracking the group up, noting that while he appreciates that the fans are enjoying it, that’s usually not his goal.

When asked if he knew how many times he’s made the group break character, Zayn said, “No no, but you know, that’s just — people have made a big deal out of that, about the fact that they’re seeing little chinks in the armor. But to be honest, I think the reason it’s standing out so much is that it just reminds the fans that the performers are really having fun doing this. And I think it’s something that they sometimes forget, that we’re enjoying doing this too. And there is a real life chemistry between myself and that whole family. And we always have gotten along splendidly. So it’s nice to see that I don’t know, the fans are appreciating getting a window into that a little bit.

“But look,” he continued, “I’ll admit, once or twice, I’m going out of my way to try and get them to crack. But generally, I think that’s something you have to tread cautiously because if you overdo that, it becomes like, you’re just not being professional. You know what I mean? Little bits are good but like anything else, it can be redundant if it’s overdone or if you’re not taking it seriously enough or whatever. We are still trying to tell a story here, but in a weird way it kind of works for the story. Because like I said, it’s a different character bringing this lightness to an otherwise serious group. So I think the reason it works is because it is art initiating life and fitting into the story we’re trying to tell. Otherwise, it would just be completely out of place.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.