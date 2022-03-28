Sami Zayn Says He Feels Valued By WWE, Happy With His Place In The Company

In an interview with Cultaholic, Sami Zayn spoke about why he decided to re-sign with WWE and how he feels valued by the company. Here are highlights:

On if Kevin Owens re-signing had any influence on his own decision: “I don’t know, that’s a good question. I don’t know because we’re actually on separate brands but our contracts were coming up at around the same time. So I don’t know. It’s not like we were in it together with regards to negotiations or even decision making. Whatever decision he made, I don’t know if it 100 percent was going to influence my decision or vice versa but on a subconscious level, I’m sure it helped.”

On feeling valued by the company: “I was already in a very good place with WWE and they made it very clear, not just when it was time to negotiate but in the last year, year-and-a-half, whatever it is, I’ve definitely gotten the impression and they have said as much that I’m a valued part of the roster and I feel valued and I get a lot of television time. So I’ve been very happy and stimulated creatively even, which I know is a difficult thing to get in WWE sometimes. With so many moving parts and so many talented people sometimes, inevitably, you kind of get left behind but I haven’t felt that way in a very long time with WWE. So that was really the main factor driving my decision to stay. I was very happy to stay because I felt valued, I felt appreciated and it was reflected as such by the amount of television time I got. For me, it was a bit of a no-brainer to stay right now.”