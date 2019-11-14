Sami Zayn Says He’s Enjoying Being Shinsuke Nakamura’s Manager

In an interview with Vulture Hound, Sami Zayn spoke about his current role as Shinsuke Nakamura’s manager and mouthpiece, which he said he’s currently enjoying. Here are highlights:

On being the manager of Nakamura: “I enjoy not wrestling at the moment. I don’t know whether it was my idea or not. I do remember thinking it would be cool if I could have a couple of guys with me, and not just Nakamura, even if Nakamura was the first guy on the list. Partnering up with him, I think it’s beneficial for both of us because he’s been able to sort of be engaged a little more in the rivalry because, obviously, he speaks English pretty well, but there’s still a limitation on that with the language barrier, for as far as carrying a rivalry in the wrestling business, which is a lot of talks with smash obviously. I’m able to kind of pick up the slack in that regard. In my end, I really enjoy being ringside and trying to contribute to the masses and things like that. I’m still wrestling on the live event periodically, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds. At the same time, it’s kind of keeping my body a little bit of a break, kind of a free sheet. All in all, I think it’s good fun. I don’t think it’s going to be a permanent thing, but at least for the time being, I’m enjoying it for what it is.”

On managers in WWE: “I don’t think that’s the long-term vision. It’s certainly not my long-term vision. That’s something I may want to do when I’m done with in-ring competition, obviously, as I still have a lot to give in that regard. However, I do think, just in my limited time doing this, that I’ve been able to add a lot to the matches that he’s performing in, and so I do think there is something to be said about that, as an art form for that role. That managerial role is definitely a missing space in wrestling today, in WWE today. It kind of remind me just how fun it could be when it’s done right and, again, I don’t know if it’s going to end, it’s probably not a long-term thing, but for now, it’s kind of opened the door enough for me to really make me realise like, “oh this is something that I could really enjoy down the road when my in-ring days are over,” but I still think I do have a lot to contribute even when my body one day says no more.”

On if his role is to hide an injury: “I don’t think this is a permanent thing by any mean. I’m still a wrestler, and I think I’m pretty good at it (laughs). I don’t think it’s something I want to stop doing anytime soon. Our time in WWE is very long, and to me, this is just another chapter in this story because the story could go on for years and years. It’s a little break, and it’s a thing that I think people will hopefully remember when it’s all set and done, but it’s by no means permanent. I still can wrestle, I have been wrestling sometimes on live events, sometimes I don’t. Even when I don’t wrestle, I like to make sure that people are well aware that I was there, so I’ll run my mouth, and it will be a big part of the show, whether I get in the ring or whether I don’t get into the ring. By no means is my ring career over or anything like that, it’s just kind of something I’m doing right now. I’m really enjoying it right now, and hopefully, the fans are enjoying it too.”