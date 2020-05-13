Sami Zayn Says He’s Still The Intercontinental Champion

As we reported yesterday, WWE has stripped Sami Zayn of the Intercontinental title and will hold a tournament to crown a new champion that begins on Friday’s Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, Zayn reacted to the news and said that no matter what WWE says, he is still the rightful champion.

He wrote: “I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion.”