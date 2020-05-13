wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Says He’s Still The Intercontinental Champion
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, WWE has stripped Sami Zayn of the Intercontinental title and will hold a tournament to crown a new champion that begins on Friday’s Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, Zayn reacted to the news and said that no matter what WWE says, he is still the rightful champion.
He wrote: “I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion.”
I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion. -SZ https://t.co/SUFsBFeRDB
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kazuchika Okada Discusses The ‘Rough’ Time He Had Wrestling In United States, Having Nobody To Talk To
- Glacier Discusses Bonding With Eric Bischoff, Getting Signed to WCW, Breaking Into the Business, More
- Otis Is Ready to Prove He Can Hang in the Main Event, on Finding Out He Would Win MITB, When He Plans to Cash In
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Much Joy He’d Get From Beating Up Bubba the Love Sponge, Explains Why Bubba Was A Bad Friend to Hulk Hogan