Sami Zayn Says His WrestleMania 38 Match Is Among His All-Time Favorites

Sami Zayn had a blast facing Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, naming the match among his all-time favorites. Zayn, who lost an Anything Goes Match against Knoxville in an affair that saw multiple hijinks take place, posted to his Twitter account to comment about the match.

Zayn wrote:

“My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.”