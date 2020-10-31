Sami Zayn Says the Intercontinental Champion Is Greater Than the US Champ, Bobby Lashley Responds

– During last night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn appeared in a backstage promo segment to hype up his upcoming champion vs. champion match against Bobby Lashley at this year’s Survivor Series event. Zayn insulted Lashley as the US champion, noting that he represented everyone in every country all over the world, while Lashley only represents the US. Lashley later responded to Zayn’s comments via Twitter.

During SmackDown, Sami Zayn said on Lashley, “I represent the people of every country on every continent! And Bobby Lashley, you, well you represent one country! One country which…let’s not even get into it, okay? Bobby, I’m going to show you, I’m going to show the world at Survivor Series something that can be understood in any language in any country anywhere in the world and that is that the Intercontinental champion is greater than the United States champion!”

Lashley later commented on Twitter, “Do I even have to say anything about this? Just look at this pic and try to tell me I’m not winning at #SurvivorSeries. Thousand dollar suit with a million dollar smile taking on…@SamiZayn… C’mon now!”

The two champions will face off at WWE Survivor Series 2020. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can view that SmackDown segment and Lashley’s response below: