Sami Zayn Says Jey Uso Has ‘Endured A Lot’ And He Understands

In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn gave his thoughts on Jey Uso’s refusal to accept him as an ‘Honorary Uce’ and part of the Bloodline. Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and even Roman Reigns have all welcomed Zayn into the group.

He wrote: “Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding.”