Sami Zayn Says John Cena Raved About His Supershow Match

August 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn

John Cena was a big fan of Sami Zayn’s match with Finn Balor at last night’s Supershow, according to Zayn. WWE held a live event in Fort Myers, Florida last night and Zayn lost in Balor in singles competition while Cena teamed with The Mysterios to defeat Roman Reigns & The Usos.

After the show, Zayn wrote on Twitter:

“John Cena watched my match with Finn Balor tonight in Fort Myers, FL and was raving about how great it was, and it made me feel good.”

