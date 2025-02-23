Sami Zayn Says It’s Time Solve His Issue With Kevin Owens

– During a recent interview with FN Barn Burner, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn explained why he doesn’t see his current conflict on the death knell of his longtime friendship with Kevin Owens, noting they have a problem now that they have to solve. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Look, I’ve said before, ‘No,’ and I’ve been wrong, so I don’t know. Maybe I’m just being emotional and I’m saying, like, ‘No, no, this is it. This is it for real. ‘ Maybe three, four years pass and you kind of start to overlook things. That’s just kind of how life is. I don’t want to say — never say never. I’ve learned that by now, but I don’t know. Right now, we’ve got an issue, and it’s time to solve it.”

At WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens face off once again, this time in an Unsanctioned Match. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.