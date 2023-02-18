Sami Zayn Says WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal ‘Will Be Wild’

In an interview with Global News, Sami Zayn spoke about his main event match at WWE Elimination Chamber tonight in his hometown of Montreal. He will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Here are highlights:

On if he thinks he’ll win tonight: “I’m trying to keep my expectations low,” Zayn said during a media appearance at a downtown Montreal hotel on Friday morning. Historically speaking, the Bell Centre has been extremely, extremely kind to me. There is just something about Montreal, the way they treat one of their own, it’s second to none. But I’m also trying to not bank on it, so as to not set myself up for disappointment. But all signs are pointing to it’s going to be pretty wild.”

On main eventing in Montreal: “It’s pretty remarkable to end up in this position being a guy who is a product of local Montreal wrestling some 20 years ago. I just ended up in the right place, at the right time. And it just so happened to be, this fight, that people are really anticipating, everywhere in the world …. it just so happens it has landed in Montreal. That just makes it triple special.”

On winning the title: “We know what wrestling is. It’s sports, it’s entertainment, it’s a hybrid of the two. For a lot of people, it’s the ultimate moment, to reach that championship. I’m not a person who lives and dies by the championship, and not someone who is going to view this incredible 20-year career as a failure if I don’t win the championship. However, if I were to win that championship, especially in Montreal, I think that’s the kind of cherry on top that you take with you forever. It doesn’t get better than that.”