Sami Zayn Seemingly Comments On Re-Signing With WWE

Sami Zayn appears to have taken to Twitter to comment on reports that he’s re-upped with WWE. As reported earlier today, the Smackdown star is said to have signed a new multi-year contract with the company.

Zayn posted to his Twitter account after the reports circulated, writing:

“Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way.”

There has been no word on the specific length of Zayn’s new contract and Zayn has not elaborated at this point.