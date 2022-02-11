wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will host a new edition of ‘In-Zayn’ on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. His special guests will be Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Zayn will challenge Nakamura for the Intercontinental title on next week’s episode, which will be taped tonight. The updated lineup includes:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Naomi
* Dungeon Style Showdown: Natalya vs. Aliyah
* Goldberg to appear
* Ronda Rousey to appear
* Sami Zayn hosts In-Zayn with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
Just a week before Sami Zayn gets his Intercontinental Title opportunity, The Master Strategist will welcome titleholder Shinsuke Nakamura and his Head-Banging Herald, Rick Boogs, on to a special edition of “In-Zayn.” Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
