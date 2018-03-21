 

WWE News: Sami Zayn Sends Daniel Bryan a Message After Smackdown, Braun Strowman Tries To Kiss Alexa Bliss Read

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following the attack by Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Sami Zayn sent Daniel Bryan the following message…

– Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss almost kissed on last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, but were interrupted, Braun tried for take two after the show, but things didn’t work out well for him…

