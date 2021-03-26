Sami Zayn Set For The Kevin Owens Show On Smackdown

WWE has announced that on tonight’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown, Sami Zayn will appear as a guest on The Kevin Owens Show. The only other segment announced at this time is fallout from the main event of WWE Fastlane.

This should be one helluva “KO Show.”

As Sami Zayn continues to push his conspiracy theory on the WWE Universe, a former very close friend in Kevin Owens hopes to bring him back to a bit of reality on “The KO Show” tonight.

But with YouTube star Logan Paul backing his claims in recent weeks and after delivering a devastating Helluva Kick to Owens last week, does Zayn have the psychological edge on his former best friend?

Find out tonight on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!