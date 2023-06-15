wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Shows Off Effect Of GUNTHER’s Stomp
June 15, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn shared a photo of his shirt from Monday’s RAW, which features a boot print from GUNTHER’s stomp.
He wrote: “Wife, folding laundry: did somebody stomp your back?! Me: what? Oh yeah, I wrestled Gunther. Why do you ask?”
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 15, 2023