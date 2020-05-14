wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Says Next Intercontinental Champion Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves, Seth Rollins Plays ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Sami Zayn had another shot at whoever will be the next Intercontinental Champion on Twitter today. Zayn, who went on Twitter earlier today to say he’s still Intercontinental Champion, replied to a post by the WWE on FOX Twitter account saying that the next champion should be “ashamed of themselves”:
Ashamed of themselves.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020
– Seth Rollins plays Rock, Paper, Scissors in a new video from WWE AL An against host Nathalie Mamo:
