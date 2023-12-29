Sami Zayn Talks To Crowd After Live Event, Says His Son Got To See Him Wrestle

After last night’s WWE live event in Laval, Quebec, Sami Zayn spoke to the crowd and mentioned that his son got to see him wrestle for the first time ever. He said that the event was as special to him as Elimination Chamber earlier this year for that reason.

He said: “You know I’ve been coming to Montreal as part of WWE for over ten years now. And every single time I’ve come, man, that was special. I think, ‘There is no way that next time will be quite as special.’ and guess what, every time is even more special. And I said this over and over and over for ten years and after Elimination Chamber in Montreal, with all of you in my corner, there is no way to get more special than that. Again, I was wrong. Because tonight is somehow more special again. Kevin might have mentioned, he’s got his wonderful family who has supported him all these years sitting right here. You see them every time we’re in Montreal, you see my family in the front row right here. But tonight is even more special because you may know this about me by now, but I’m a little bit of a private person, I keep some of this stuff to myself. Some of you might not know this but I have a little boy. And he’s this cutie patootie right here in the red shirt. When I’m at home I’m not a WWE superstar, I’m not Sami Zayn, I’m just bah bah. And this young man has never seen me wrestle, he knows nothing about what I do. Tonight is the first time ever he sees me in this ring.”