Sami Zayn Hosting Stand-Up Comedy Event During Summerslam Weekend

THE SAMJAM COMEDY HOUR FEATURING WWE SUPERSTAR SAMI ZAYN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDING RENEE YOUNG!

It’s a helluva show! The Sam Jam Comedy Hour is coming to Toronto during Summerslam weekend with comedy by WWE Superstar Sami Zayn and his good buddy James McGee (Just For Laughs) on Friday August 9th at 8 PM!

Special guests include comedian Stacy McGunnigle (Second City) and WWE announcer Renee Young.

Part of the funds from this show will be donated to SamiForSyria, Sami’s charity that helps provide life-saving medical care to Syrian refugees. You can donate today at SamiForSyria.com.

Tickets – which are $15 in advance or $20 at the door – are on sale now at baddogtheatre.com/calendar.

This event is produced by 50/50 Improv and Jolly Boy Theatre Co. The link for the Facebook event page can be found here.