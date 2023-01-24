Sami Zayn Gets a Stay In Tribal Court On WWE Raw Thanks To Jey Uso

Sami Zayn had his trial in front of the Tribal Court on Raw XXX, though he will undergo a final test at the Royal Rumble. Monday night’s show opened with the trial of Sami Zayn, in which Paul Heyman acted as the prosecuting attorney and laid out a number of arguments as to why Zayn is a traitor to the Island of Relevancy and has been plotting against The Bloodline the entire time.

Incensed, Zayn accused Heyman of using edited clips and said that the fans see how loyal he is, before saying he had no defense. Reigns then took the mic and levied judgement against Zayn, and Solo Sikoa went to attack before Jey Uso stopped him and laid out a defense for Zayn. Reigns was moved and judged Zayn as not guilty for now, but decreed that Zayn would face a final test at the Rumble.

After the segment, The Usos defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day. Jimmy Uso was hurt during the match and Zayn proposed taking his place. He picked up the pin for The Bloodline to retain the titles.