Sami Zayn On His Story With The Bloodline Paying Off At WrestleMania, Calls It the Sopranos Of WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 night one, and Zayn talked after the show about how the storyline played out. Zayn talked at the post-show press conference about how the arc played out and how it was able to transcend the traditional wrestling story arc. You can see some highlights below:

On the storyline playing out over the last several months: “There are Hall of Famers, there are World Champions over and over — I’m talking some of the best of the best of the best ever, that have never gotten to tell a story like this. Over this course of time, with this level of depth, with this many talented individuals in front and in back of the camera, but especially on the performance side of it. So I feel just so lucky to have been a part of it.”

On the storyline potentially ending at WrestleMania: “This feels like the culmination of it, although as you said it’s a pretty long timeline with WWE. So even if you think you’ve put a nice little bow on it, we can unravel it at any time. And that’s one of — again, I think that’s actually been the beauty of this is the number of callbacks. And also, just so much of it would not have worked with any other individuals. It had to he the Usos and Roman, because that is a legitimate lifelong relationship. It had to be Kevin because that is a legitimate 20-year friendship. And without that reality bleeding into story, it just wouldn’t work.

On how the story arc ‘transcended’ wrestling storylines: “One of the things I take a lot of pride in with this story over the past year is that little — I do think it transcended the classical wrestling kind of storyline, for sure. And I actually think it’s a glimpse into what — because of its effectiveness, I think it could be a glimpse into what storylines going forward, if not achieve, will at least aspire to, in my opinion. Much like you saw with television, how it kind of evolved to the Golden Age of Television in 2000 with HBO and things like that, more complex and more layered characters, so to do I think this story — if I may be so bold as to offer a comparison, I think it is to WWE what The Sopranos was to television.”

