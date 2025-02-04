wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Stretchered Out Following WWE Raw

February 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn WWE Raw 2-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn was tended to by officials and stretchered out after WWE Raw went off the air. As noted, Kevin Owens assaulted Zayn at the end of the show and delivered a Package Piledriver. Following the end of the show, officials came out and checked on Zayn, then put him on a stretcher and took him to the back.

You can see video from inside the venue below:

