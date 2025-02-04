wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Stretchered Out Following WWE Raw
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
Sami Zayn was tended to by officials and stretchered out after WWE Raw went off the air. As noted, Kevin Owens assaulted Zayn at the end of the show and delivered a Package Piledriver. Following the end of the show, officials came out and checked on Zayn, then put him on a stretcher and took him to the back.
You can see video from inside the venue below:
Officials tend to Sami Zayn as #WWERAW goes off air tonight. #WWE pic.twitter.com/TIs8znhO8Y
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) February 4, 2025
@SamiZayn loaded on stretcher after attack by @FightOwensFight #WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/xkGDDSQwcX
— Torre Pinkins (@GetGot1023) February 4, 2025
