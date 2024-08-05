wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Says WWE Intercontinental Title Run Was ‘Most Special’ Of His Career
Sami Zayn is a four-time WWE Intercontinental champion, but believes his most recent run was the most special of his career. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:
“This Intercontinental Championship reign has come to an end. It may have been the most special title run of my career…for personal reasons.”
