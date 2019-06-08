WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Syria Campaign Is Officially Live, New WWE Shop Merchandise

– Sami Zayn has just posted to Twitter that his campaign for Syria is officially live, with the goal of starting a mobile clinic in the country. He’s asking fans to share the link and donate if they can in order to help save lives. If you wish to donate, you can do so at SamiForSyria.com.

We are live!

The #SamiForSyria campaign has been launched. LET'S START A MOBILE CLINIC IN SYRIA! Please share widely and donate whatever you can, because together we can and will save lives. Donate at: https://t.co/gvJde5jnnl Thank you all so much for your support! pic.twitter.com/dMUtK7KvUt — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 8, 2019

– WWE Shop has new Ric Flair and Hart Foundation Chalk Line shorts and Ric Flair WCW World Championship side plates.