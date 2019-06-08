wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Syria Campaign Is Officially Live, New WWE Shop Merchandise

June 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Sami Zayn has just posted to Twitter that his campaign for Syria is officially live, with the goal of starting a mobile clinic in the country. He’s asking fans to share the link and donate if they can in order to help save lives. If you wish to donate, you can do so at SamiForSyria.com.

– WWE Shop has new Ric Flair and Hart Foundation Chalk Line shorts and Ric Flair WCW World Championship side plates.

