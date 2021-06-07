Sami Zayn Takes Credit For Logan Paul Going the Distance Against Floyd Mayweather

As we reported yesterday, Logan Paul managed to go the distance in his boxing match with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. If you believe Sami Zayn, the only reason Paul managed to avoid getting knocked out was because of him.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ll say this, @LoganPaul no doubt worked his ass off and proved a lot of people wrong, but if he never meets Sami Zayn, he never realigns his perspective, and no chance he goes 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather. I’m glad to have played my part in this historic bout.”