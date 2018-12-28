Sami Zayn Talks PAC’s Transition Out of WWE & PAC’s Dream Job

Sami Zayn recently appeared on Talk is Jericho (transcript via Wrestling Inc), discussing PAC’s transition out of WWE and what dream job PAC actually wants to have…

On PAC’s Transition Out of WWE: “Yeah, he seems like he’s really happy! I love him. I love him. And I’ve got a lot of respect and a lot of love for Neville, man. Do you know what? And he told me straight up the indies aren’t what they were when I left just five years ago.” Zayn added, “there wasn’t as much money on the indies and I did really well by indie standards for the time right before I signed [with WWE]. But he was telling me straight. He was like, ‘man, there’s a lot of money being offered in a lot of directions,’ but he [has] never been an overly money-driven guy. That’s maybe why he didn’t fit in the WWE system that much because the culture here is very much like, overly ambitious, and success, and money, and that has to be what take you to the next level. He [has] never really been like that.”

On PAC’s Dream Job: “It’s funny,” Zayn began. “There are millions of people who dream of being in our position and his dream is being a postman. That’s the kind of dude he is! He’s a world famous pro wrestler. His dream is just being a mailman. He just wants to walk around, deliver the mail, he wants a simple life. He’s a simple guy, and, yeah, he loves wrestling. He really does. It’s not to say he won’t work other places or take any money. You need money to live and all that, but he’s not the type to sell his soul, so to speak, for an extra few bucks.”