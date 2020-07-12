wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Thanks Fans For Mobile Clinic Donations, Top 10 Women’s Evolution Debuts, Jeff Hardy WWE Chronicle Clip

July 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn took to Twitter to thank fans for their aid for his “Sami for Syria” mobile clinic fundraiser. Zayn posted a video to his account giving fans an update and thanking them, as well as the Syrian American Medical Society, for their work in helping the displaced people of Syria. You can see that full video below:

– WWE has posted the latest Top 10 video, looking at the top Women’s Evolution debuts as part of Women’s Evolution Week:

– Here is a new clip from the Jeff Hardy episode of WWE Chronicle that debuts today:

