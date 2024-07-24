– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn cited Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker as talents with bright futures ahead in the WWE. Below are some highlights:

Sami Zayn on Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov: “It’s fresh as a daisy, you can’t judge it just yet, but I’d say they’re both off to great starts, and Breakker especially. Bron has definitely been packaged and presented, and he definitely holds up his end of the bargain when it comes to it, but just sort of this intense athletic freak of nature. So I think they both have extremely promising careers.”

On why they are so good: “I think they’re both very unique performers. I do think those two guys are the future. You can’t judge their career now a few months in, but both are looking very promising. And I think five, six years from now, they’re going to be making a lot of noise. They’re going to be the guys carrying the torch, I think.”

Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker once again at WWE SummerSlam next month. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.