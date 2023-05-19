Sami Zayn Thought He And Roman Reigns Could Have Main Evented Wrestlemania

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Fightful), Sami Zayn spoke about his feud with Roman Reigns and how he believed that the two could have main evented Wrestlemania this year. Instead, they were the main event of Elimination Chamber the month before, and Reigns faced Cody Rhodes at Mania.

Zayn said: “There was a time period going from Survivor Series building into the Rumble and especially right before and right after the Rumble. I 100% thought it could go to me and Roman at Mania and it would be the best story, but that just wasn’t in the cards. We talk about plans, and it’s very hard to have a plan and stick with it, there are all these other variables. A variable pops up, which is Cody’s return. It was a good thing. There was no rejection, he was widely accepted, and they wanted him and they wanted him in the role he came back in. They were happy to see him win the Rumble, they wanted him to dethrone Roman Reigns. The stories even rubbed up on each other, where Cody rubbed up on us, we rubbed up on him, and the whole thing was helping each other. Everybody was lifting everybody. That’s when wrestling is done right. Everyone is elevating one another. Obviously, Roman Reigns is the biggest star, but when you put me in there, because it adds a new layer, even if it’s not something you could say out loud, ‘Sami Zayn could elevate the Bloodline’ because they are a top act. I gave it a new dimension. I helped them, but they helped me immensely at that point. Me interacting with the Bloodline and Roman brought my stock up so much. It was a case of the tide rising for everybody. When Cody came back, it was the same thing. He’s a huge a star, I was rubbing up with him. The tide was going up for everybody. That’s what made that eight – nine month period exciting. It was fun to watch the whole tide rise for everybody involved.“