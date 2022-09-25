Sami Zayn Threatens To Come To RAW After AJ Styles Mocks Him

In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn teased that he might come to RAW and teach AJ Styles a lesson for making fun of him. Styles called Zayn ‘pathetic’ after getting his ‘honorary Uce’ shirt on last night’s Smackdown.

Styles wrote: “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic”

Zayn replied: “Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear) Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out. Oh, and I don’t travel alone. Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa”