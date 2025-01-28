Sami Zayn Trades Barbs Backstage With CM Punk On WWE Raw

Sami Zayn and CM Punk had a little back-and-forth ahead of the Royal Rumble on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Zayn interrupt a CM Punk interview, who mentioned Punk saying that Zayn was not on his level on last week’s show. Zayn said he agreed with Punk but said that unlike Punk, he has a WrestleMania main event under his belt.

Zayn and Punk are set to be part of the men’s Rumble match at Saturday’s PPV.