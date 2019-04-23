WWE News: Sami Zayn Calls Fans ‘Deeply Damaged,’ Dana Brooke Says It’s Her Turn, Mixed Tag Team Match Set for Today

– Sami Zayn wrote a response to Paige on Twitter this week, calling fans “sad, deeply damaged” people. You can check out that tweet below.

Sami Zayn wrote, “It’s not Twitter, it’s the fans. They are sad, deeply damaged people who now have a platform like Twitter to voice their awful opinions. There are many reasons for why they act this way, I can’t explain them all now. Join my cult. Warm regards.”

– Dana Brooke responded to WWE announcing the Moment of Bliss announcement for next week’s Raw. It looks like Brooke wants a chance to compete in the women’s Money in the Bank match. You can check out that video below.

💪🏼I’ve been patient enough.. proved I’ve improved, tried to make my voice known… stood up to the baddest…respected @WWE – It’s my turn #WWEuniverse https://t.co/6nxZtnyVso — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 23, 2019

– WWE announced a Team Cobra Kai vs. Team Miyagi-Do mixed tag team match that looks like it’s going to take place later today to promote the second season of Cobra Kai on YouTube. You can check out the announcement tweet on the match-up below. It looks to feature Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Live Morgan vs. The Hardy Boyz and Bayley.