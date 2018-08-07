Various News: Sami Zayn Undergoes Another Rotator Cuff Surgery, Preview For Tonight’s 205 Live, Scarlett Bordeaux Wants To Make India ‘Sexier’

– Sami Zayn revealed that he underwent surgery for his other torn rotator cuff today. Sami underwent surgery to repair his other torn rotator cuff back in late May. He is expected to be out of action until early 2019…

Who ever said bi-lateral rotator cuff surgery wasn't fun? I get to wear a gown! pic.twitter.com/VTLNvd2r1c — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 7, 2018

– Scarlett Bordeaux was in India to promote the Great Khali’s promotion Continental Wrestling Entertainment’s event in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. She commented on her appearance…

“This is my first time in India. I’m so excited to be wrestling for one of the best companies in the entire world for Khali. And if anyone doesn’t know what I do, I’m here to make wrestling and India much sexier.”

– Here is a preview for tonight’s WWE 205 Live…

How will WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander respond to Drew Gulak’s attack?: At SummerSlam, Drew Gulak will seek vindication for his campaign for a better WWE 205 Live when he challenges WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. After earning the opportunity by claiming victory in a Fatal 4-Way Match, Gulak joined the broadcast team as his ally The Brian Kendrick battled The Soul of WWE 205 Live last week. Although Alexander emerged victorious, his celebration was cut short by Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Gulak soon entered the fray, and the three targeted the champion before WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick intervened. With his title defense at The Biggest Party of the Summer on the horizon, how will Alexander respond to Gulak’s strong statement, and can both Superstars refrain from attacking each other until SummerSlam?