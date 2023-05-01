Sami Zayn Weighs On His Unique Story With Kevin Owens, Desire to Keep Things Fresh

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have long been associated with each other in the ring, and Zayn recently shared his thoughts on their wrestling story. Zayn appeared on the Whiskey Ginger podcast and during the discussion he talked about how his and Owens’ paths have tied together over the years and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his and Owens’ story: “Our paths have been so similar and like intertwined at every step. We both came up through the indies together and then we both got signed. There were slight, staggered parts of our career but we always kinda came back. It’s really weird. I don’t think there’s another two people ever in wrestling who have this same kinda story.”

On their desire to keep doing new stuff: “We can’t rest on our laurels. We pretend that they’ve seen all our matches, so this one has to be different.”

On their friendship: “Nobody will understand it except him. It’s like a war buddy thing.”