Sami Zayn Gives Update On Elbow Injury, Says It’ll Be Okay

Sami Zayn is dealing with a bit of an elbow injury, and he recently gave an update on his status. Zayn has been competing even as he deals with traumatic olecranon bursitis, which he spoke about with Ryan Satin on Out of Character. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his nagging injuries: “I’ve had a lot of issues, I guess for a while that you’re just kind of battling through. It’s funny, when I watch sports, like hockey players or whatever, especially in the playoffs, after the playoffs are done, hockey’s particularly aggressive, the schedule’s grueling and everything like that. So once the playoffs are done, it’ll be like, ‘Oh, this guy was playing through a broken sternum and three broken fingers and a cracked tibia,’ or whatever, all these insane injuries that they’re playing through. But as a fan and as a viewer, I’m just watching, and I just assume everything’s fine. But I’ve been battling a lot of little nagging injuries for some time, but nothing to the extent that would put me on the shelf.”

On his elbow: So [my elbow] is part of a nagging injury that’s just kind of gotten a little bit worse after this past week’s heinous attacks by JD McDonagh, for which there will be revenge. But yeah, there have been some little injuries, but knock on wood, thank god, I’m pretty healthy overall. You start to think about this stuff a little bit more as you get older, and you’ve been doing it for 21 years, and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s definitely not another 21 on the backside of this.’ So you’re definitely closer to the end than the beginning. So maintaining your health and addressing those nagging injuries, I think that’ll become more important. But I still managed to give you a long-winded answer to a very easy question. My elbow’s alright, it’ll be okay. It’s not great, but it will be okay.”