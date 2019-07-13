wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Uses Vince McMahon’s Tweet to Brock Lesnar To Wish Himself Happy Birthday
– Sami Zayn shares a birthday with Brock Lesnar, but only one of them got a tweet from Vince McMahon, prompting Zayn to take action. After McMahon tweeted out a happy birthday message to the Beast, Zayn posted a couple of responses pointing out that it was his birthday as well and promoted his Sami For Syria charity campaign while calling himself “one the most overlooked WWE Superstars of all time.”
Zayn noted that he did get a gift from Vince in his second tweet, with a vegan cake and gift:
Yes and also –
It's a good day to donate to https://t.co/gvJde51MvN.
Happy birthday to one the most overlooked #WWE Superstars of all time, @SamiZayn. https://t.co/LPu2JWFxmL
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2019
I thought it was weird you didn't tweet me since it's my birthday today too. I even thought maybe you liked Brock more than me(!) But I just got your handwritten letter, the wonderful gift, and the cake you sent (vegan too! You really thought of everything) Many thanks! 🙂
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2019
