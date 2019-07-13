Sami Zayn Uses Vince McMahon’s Tweet to Brock Lesnar To Wish Himself Happy Birthday

– Sami Zayn shares a birthday with Brock Lesnar, but only one of them got a tweet from Vince McMahon, prompting Zayn to take action. After McMahon tweeted out a happy birthday message to the Beast, Zayn posted a couple of responses pointing out that it was his birthday as well and promoted his Sami For Syria charity campaign while calling himself “one the most overlooked WWE Superstars of all time.”

Zayn noted that he did get a gift from Vince in his second tweet, with a vegan cake and gift:

