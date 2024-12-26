Sami Zayn Views Dragon Lee as an Exciting Prospect

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was asked which masked wrestler he thinks can be the best other than Rey Mysterio. Zayn picked Mysterio’s LWO stablemate, Dragon Lee, as his choice.

Sami Zayn said on his WWE colleague (via Fightful), “I would say Dragon Lee. Dragon Lee, he genuinely is a very interesting and exciting prospect. Again, you have to look at it as a marathon, not a sprint. I think in a few years, given the right opponents and the right conditions, he could turn into something really special.”

Lee defeated Pete Dunne on last week’s edition of WWE Main Event. He also recently became the WWE Speed Champion after beating Andrade for the title in November.