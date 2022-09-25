wrestling / News

Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles Confirmed For Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

September 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
It’s official: Sami Zayn will take a tripo to Raw tomorrow to face AJ Styles. WWE announced that following their back and forth on Twitter over the weekend, Zayn and Styles will do battle in the ring.

The announcement reads:

During a back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend, Sami Zayn took exception to ridicule by AJ Styles having to do with the “Honorary Uce” T-Shirt that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gifted The Master Strategist on SmackDown.

Styles initially wrote:

Zayn took offense to the post and responded to The Phenomenal One with the suggestion that he might have to journey to Raw on Monday to sort matters out with The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa at his side:

Styles was more than happy to accommodate The Honorary Uce:

After a result of their heated exchange, Styles will now go head-to-head with Zayn on the red brand. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

