Sami Zayn vs. Big E, Dolph Ziggler vs. Montez Ford Official for Tomorrow’s SmackDown

– WWE.com has confirmed two new matchups for tomorrow’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. First up, Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn will face Big E in a non-title match. The announcement noted Big E could potentially be setting himself up for a shot to recapture the title with a win, which you can view here:

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to battle Big E Two weeks ago, Big E showed Sami Zayn just how painful a 10-count can be with an excruciating handshake that the Intercontinental Champion claims caused him injury. And after mixing it up in the historic Six-Man Tag Team Tribute Match to honor Pat Patterson last week, Big E will look to score a victory over the outspoken Zayn and put himself in line for a possible future opportunity to reclaim the workhorse title. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tomorrow at 8/7 C on FOX.

Next up, SmackDown tag team champion Montez Ford will face Dolph Ziggler in a singles match:

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford to go one-on-one against Dolph Ziggler After Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode scored a non-title victory over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford will take on with The Showoff this Friday night on SmackDown. Will Ziggler continue to build momentum for his tandem toward a future title opportunity? Or will Ford deliver his gravity-defying splash from the top rope to ground the would-be challenger’s title aspirations?

As previously reported, Billie Kay and a partner of her choosing are also scheduled to face The Riott Squad this week.