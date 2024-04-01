wrestling / News
Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed Set For Monday’s WWE Raw
March 31, 2024 | Posted by
Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed will run it back on this week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Reed and Zayn will compete again on Monday’s show, a week after Reed defeated Zayn on last week’s episode.
Zayn is set to face Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. Raw airs live tomorrow night on USA Network.
Will @BRONSONISHERE make it 2-0 against @SamiZayn tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/lasPEX1GyF
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Praises Recent WWE Raw Segment, Would Be Shocked If Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Win At WrestleMania
- Update On Matt Cardona’s AEW Status Following Surprise Collision Return
- List of Wrestlers Advertised For WWE Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- Jeff Jarrett On The Narrative That TNA Never Made Money With PPVs On The Road