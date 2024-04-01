wrestling / News

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed Set For Monday’s WWE Raw

March 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw BR SZ Image Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed will run it back on this week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Reed and Zayn will compete again on Monday’s show, a week after Reed defeated Zayn on last week’s episode.

Zayn is set to face Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. Raw airs live tomorrow night on USA Network.

