– Earlier today, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed two new matches for tomorrow’s Raw. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn will face off, one-on-one, after what happened last week.

Also set for tomorrow’s Raw, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a non-title bout. Tomorrow’s Raw is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

* Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan (Non-Title)

* Logan Paul makes his WWE Raw on Netflix debut

* Cody Rhodes appears

This will be the go-home edition of Raw before WWE Royal Rumble 2025.