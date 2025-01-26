wrestling / News
Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, More Announced for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
– Earlier today, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed two new matches for tomorrow’s Raw. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn will face off, one-on-one, after what happened last week.
Also set for tomorrow’s Raw, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a non-title bout. Tomorrow’s Raw is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre
* Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan (Non-Title)
* Logan Paul makes his WWE Raw on Netflix debut
* Cody Rhodes appears
This will be the go-home edition of Raw before WWE Royal Rumble 2025.
#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP has some OFFICIAL announcements ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night! 👀 pic.twitter.com/dVOZT7aQ7R
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Explains Why Two-Out-Of-Three Fall Matches Don’t Work Today
- Rob Van Dam Discusses The Biggest Thing He Didn’t Like About Paul Heyman
- Matt Cardona Was Offered a New Contract Before WWE Release, Chose to Decline
- Ted DiBiase Discusses the Challenges of Traveling With the Million Dollar Title