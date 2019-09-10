Various News: Sami Zayn Says He Should Take Out The Undertaker for Good, Colt Cabana Set for NWA TV Tapings, Terra Calaway Announces Final Match

– Ahead of tonight’s edition Smackdown Live at the Madison Square Garden, Sami Zayn shared a tweet noting that he should take out The Undertaker for good. You can check out that tweet below.

– Terra Calaway announced on Twitter that her last match will be on December 14 at Dropkick Depression presents To Infinity and Beyond. She will face her fiancé, Jeff Cannonball.

As some of you know, I announced everything now in regards to my last match. December 14th.

Old Bridge, NJ.

Dropkick Depression presents To Infinity and Beyond. Terra Calaway vs Jeff Cannonball There's all the answers. 💛 — Queen of the Dinosaurs (@TerraCalaway) September 9, 2019

– Colt Cabana has been announced for the upcoming NWA TV tapings on September 30 and October 1.