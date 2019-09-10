wrestling / News

Various News: Sami Zayn Says He Should Take Out The Undertaker for Good, Colt Cabana Set for NWA TV Tapings, Terra Calaway Announces Final Match

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker Raw 6-24-19

– Ahead of tonight’s edition Smackdown Live at the Madison Square Garden, Sami Zayn shared a tweet noting that he should take out The Undertaker for good. You can check out that tweet below.

Sami Zayn wrote, “I should really do The Undertaker the favor of a lifetime and take him out for good.” The Undertaker is set to appear on tonight’s edition of Smackdown.

– Terra Calaway announced on Twitter that her last match will be on December 14 at Dropkick Depression presents To Infinity and Beyond. She will face her fiancé, Jeff Cannonball.

– Colt Cabana has been announced for the upcoming NWA TV tapings on September 30 and October 1.

