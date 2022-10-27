Sami Zayn Wants To Join The Great British Bake-Off

In an interview with Metro, Sami Zayn spoke about his love for the Great British Bake-Off and how he hopes to be a part of the show one day. Here are highlights:

On being on the Great British Bake-Off: “I know there’s a new season going on right now, but I haven’t seen any of it yet because it’s on American Netflix, I’m in Canada at the moment. So no spoilers! But one day, one day I’ll get on there. Me and Noel [Fielding] will hang out, crack a few jokes. Paul [Hollywood] can judge my sub-par vegan banana bread or whatever it is. One of these days! I’d have to practice a little bit! Also, being vegan I guess I’d have to wonder if I could use dairy products, or if I would use dairy products. I don’t know – it would be very interesting.”

On the upcoming WWE schedule: “This tour coming up this week, coming back to Glasgow for the first time in a while, coming back to Switzerland, Germany. Then right after that, we’ve got Survivor Series almost right round the corner, and then we’ve got the Royal Rumble which is gonna be huge.”

On his current run in WWE: “It’s a really, really exciting time for me and I’m very thankful that I’m in a pretty good position at the moment to enjoy it all. Fingers crossed we do this forever. I personally like a bit of a smorgasbord, so to speak. I like to offer a little bit of everything, when I can. I like to offer a little bit of comedy, a little bit of emotion, quality action – I just think that’s when wrestling’s at its best, actually. You have all these elements all going simultaneously with great storytelling, great characters, some good laughs, some great matches. You just mix all that together, it’s a can’t miss formula! That’s what I like as a fan, so that’s what I try to put out when I perform.”